Shivsainiks join NCP

Deolali Camp: Expressing their disappointment over the cartoon which was published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Samana’, many young Shivsainiks from Lam Road area in Deolali Camp joined Nationalist Congress Party.

President of Kothari mitra mandal Sagar Godse, Tejas Shelke, Anand Surwade, Anil Mojad, Sudhir Gaikwad, Hrishikesh Gajarmal, Tejas Gite, Laxman Chavan, Yashdeep Shinde and other Shivsainiks left the Shiv Sena and joined the NCP in presence of MLC Jayant Jadhav, regional leader Nana Mahale, Chhabu Nagre, Arjun Tile, Nivrutti Aringale and other office bearers at party headquarter.

City chief of Deolali Camp Somnath Khatle, former city chief Pavan Adke, Nitin Gaikwad and others were also present on the occasion.