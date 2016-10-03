Army officials honoured

Deolali Camp: MP Hemant Godse and vice president of Deolali Camp cantonment board Baburao Mojad honoured Brigadier Pradip Kaul, Colonel Chandrashekhar and Colonel Bhaskar following surgical strike by army to kill 38 terrorists across LoC.

Corporator Dinkar Adhav, Sachin Thakre, Bhagwan Katariya, former vice president Balwant Godse, general secretary of Press Mazdoor Sangh Jagdish Godse and Suresh Kadam were also present.

Informing about Indian army’s policy about attack, the army officials stated that all these things are kept secret.

In case, if powers have given to the army to take decision, Indian army has capacity to defeat enemy nation any time, said Brigadier Kaul.