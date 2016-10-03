State committee inspects district civil hospital

Nashik: The three-member state level committee inspected the district civil hospital under state government’s Kaya Kalp Yojana.

This committee had inspected 10 hospitals in the district in last eight days.

This three-member committee arrived in the district civil hospital at 10 am on Saturday. The committee inspected the hospital for entire day.

The hospital administration informed that the committee praised the works done under the Kaya Kalp Yojana in the hospital.

Earlier, the committee had inspected the sub-district and rural hospitals at Niphad, Yeola, Chandwad, Ghoti, Deola, Abhona, Kalvan, Nandgaon and Umrana.

It took information about cleanliness, trained staff, facilities and services being given to patients and work in the district hospital.

It also took information about how bio-waste is disposed and the training given to trained staff in the hospital.

The committee took information about documents in the hospital, notes in them, medicine stock, notes about it and facilities and services being given to the patients.

District civil surgeon Dr. Suresh Jagdale and additional district civil surgeon Dr. G M Hole informed the committee about the projects being conducted by the hospital.

They also informed about the benefits of these projects to the patients.

Kaya Kalp Yojana is an ambitious scheme by the government. The objective of the scheme is to empower district hospitals.

As a part of the scheme, the divisional committee had inspected the hospitals in first round on August 29. 20 district hospitals were inspected in the first round.

The committee will present a report about the inspection to the state government. Those hospitals which will fulfill the norm more than 90% will be selected for first five numbers.

Consolation prizes will also be given. The committee will inspect those hospitals again which will be selected for first five numbers and they will be selected for national prizes.

The central committee will inspect them, informed the district administration.