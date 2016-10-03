Shetkari Sanghatana stages ‘throw onion’ agitation

Nashik: The activists of Shetkari Swabhiman Sanghatana staged ‘throw onion’ agitation opposite the district collectorate and burned effigy of the district administration.

The Sanghatana was staging fast-unto-death agitation opposite the district collectorate since last five days, pressing for to give minimum support price to onion and to increase the grant.

Many activists of the Sanghatana took part in the agitation through league method, but no administrative officials met the agitators.

Condemning this the agitators staged throw onion agitation. The activists raised slogans against the district administration.

Onion producing farmers in the district are in great difficulty this time. Though there was good produce, traders caused losses to the farmers with their agitation.

Onion on large scale got rotten due to this. Farmers are receiving the rate of Rs. 50-400 per quintal.

Onion producing farmers have to spend on an average Rs. 1300 per quintal to produce the onion.

They are disappointed as they are not receiving the proper rate. Provide MSP and grant to the farmers to take them out of the difficulty, demands the Sanghatana in memorandum reached here.

District chief Govind Pagare, general secretary Popat Ushir, Hansraj Wadghule and others took part in the agitation.