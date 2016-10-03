Tender Gender Session held at FA

NASHIK: A session on sex education and puberty was organized for Grade VIII students at Fravashi Academy.

The main focus of the session was on the physical and emotional changes that happen during the transition from childhood to adolescence and how to deal with these changes.

A leading gynaecologist Dr. Vijaylaxmi Ganorkar and an obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Ranjit Mehta took separate sessions for the girls and boys respectively.

During these sessions the students were explained what exactly is puberty and what are some common issues related to this stage and the ways to effectively deal with the same.

Besides mentioning the physiological and biological changes that take place, the doctors also discussed the conflict and attraction towards the opposite gender that are distinct characteristics of this stage.

At the outset of the session, the students asked to put in writing any query of concern which they were hesitant to speak about openly.

Dr. Ganorkar and Dr. Mehta addressed all these concerns and tried their best to answer their queries. It was an informative session for the kids.

The management and various heads of the school expressed their gratitude to Dr. Ganorkar and Dr. Mehta for having spared their valuable time to educate the students.