High alert issued at railway station

Nashik Road: The high alert was issued at Nashik Road railway station over the possible terrorist strike by Pakistan-based terror groups to avenge the surgical strike on their launch pads in PoK.

Railway police and railway protection force are checking railway trains arriving at Nashik Road railway station and luggage of the passengers.

Inspector of Nashik Road railway protection force Juber Pathan, assistant inspector Sanjay Gangurde, M S Mahale, assistant inspector of railway police Nitin Pawar and their colleagues are checking suspected luggage and persons. Railway police personnel are maintaining strict vigil in civil dresses at the railway station.