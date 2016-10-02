Silent protest march in Bhujbal’s support tomorrow

Nashik: In protest against the “vindictive” detention of former state minister Chhagan Bhujbal in the alleged disproportionate assets case by the state government, members of the OBC community and Bhujbal’s supporters are taking out a huge silent march tomorrow (Oct 3) from Tapovan.

Strict police bandobast with the deployment of over 1,000 police personnel will be maintained under the aegis of city police commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal during the protest march, the police said.

As many as 15 PIs, 39 asst PIs, 515 police personnel and 150 lady police will be deployed under the leadership of Asst Police Commissioner (crime branch) Sachin Gore in addition to homeguards and 2 platoons of SRPF.

It has been alleged by the Bhujbal supporters that the arrest of former minister Chhagan Bhujbal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was an act of political vendetta.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the march have claimed that lakhs of Bhujbal supporters from across the state would join the protest march.