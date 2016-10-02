Finally, offence registered against Phadnis Group

Nashik: Acting on a complaint filed by a complainant Sudhir Nagesh Hinge (65; Khodenagar, Ashoka Marg), the Mumbai Naka police yesterday registered an offence against Pune-based Phadnis Group, which had allegedly duped several gullible depositors to the tune of crores of rupees.

Hinge yesterday lodged a complaint against Phadnis Group directors Vinay Prabhakar Phadnis, Sharayu Vinayak Thakar, Bhagyashree Sachin Gurav, Sayali Vinay Phadnis and Anuradha Vinay Phadnis under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, in Mumbai Naka police station.

As per the complaint filed by Hinge, the Phadnis Group had lured him by offering higher interest rates than other banks and enticed him to deposit Rs 2.30 lakh @ 12.5% pa interest rate in 2013 under fixed deposit income scheme for a period of 1 year to 3 years. However, as alleged, the Group has till date not given returns to the depositor as promised.

In Nashik alone, over 1,000 people are reportedly registered depositors of the Group.

It has been alleged that the Group has duped a number of depositors for crores of rupees by forming companies – Phadnis Infrastructures Ltd, Phadnis Properties, Phadnis Infra and Phadnis Resorts & Spa Ltd.