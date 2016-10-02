Seminar on ‘India’s surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir’ Surgical strikes after huge support from int’l community, experts opine

Nashik: India had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and conducted surgical strikes earlier to crack down on terror camps.

However, it had never made it an issue. This time is an exception.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi — before carrying out surgical strikes targeting “launch pads” of terrorists across the LoC — used his diplomatic weapon very cleverly and garnered support from the international community against terrorism, highlighting the Pak-sponsored terrorism in the Valley.

The act of surgical strikes exposed Pakistan all over the world as the epicenter of terrorism, opined experts at a seminar titled “India’s surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir”, organised at Bhonsala Military College here.

Among the dignitaries, Brig Baljeet Gill (Pune), Commander V S Agashe and Capt Chandrashekhar Kulthe apart from convener of Central Hindu Military Education Society Dr Dileep Belgaonkar, secretary Pramod Kulkarni and Prin S H Kochargaonkar were present on the dais.

Elaborating further on the surgical strikes, Brig Gill said that India may have informed about 30 nations including Pakistan before carrying out the surgical strikes in PoK in order to expose Pak on terror issue.

“India, thus, succeeded im sidelining and isolating Pakistan on the world platform over terrorism as it was evident from baseless and contradictory statements made by the Pakistan prime minister, its foreign minister and defence minister post the surgical strikes,” he added.

Capt Kulthe threw light on India’s diplomatic offensive in the aftermath of the Uri attack saying, “To expose Pakistan, External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj aggressively pushed India’s stand at the UN General Assembly.

Apart from this, the prime minister designed a strategy to review and pressurize Pakistan over the Indus Water Treaty.

It also started discussing stripping Pakistan of the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status and boycotting the SAARC Summit.

This resulted in countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal joining India in isolating Pakistan by opting out of the Summit.”

“Pakistan is incapable of exercising “nuclear strike” option as it is technically not fully prepared compared to India’s sophisticated technology and defence preparedness,” said Commander Agashe.

In the seminar, many of the experts were at one over isolation of Pakistan from the world community even as China took a cautious stand over its support to Pakistan.