Decision on overtime pay

soon, assures Mayor

Nashik: Ahead of Diwali and X-mas festivities and on-going Navratrotsav, the municipal corporation is mulling to allow overtime pay to its sanitary workers.

The issue of overtime pay was discussed at a review meeting of the health department held at mayor office here.

Mayor Ashok Murtadak chaired the meet which was attended by Dy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga, NMC health officer Dr Vijay Dekate, Dr Bukane besides divisional officers, sanitary inspectors and supervisors.

“Decision over overtime pay to sanitary workers would be taken soon after discussing the matter with the municipal commissioner,” assured Mayor Murtadak.

In the review meeting, discussions were held with the divisional officers and sanitary inspectors from six prabhags of the civic body over regular ghantagadi service, cleaning of black spots, daily cleanliness drives etc.

Dy Mayor Bagga, on the occasion, demanded additional sanitary employees to work in night shift and as many as 6 ghantagadis in each division of the municipality.