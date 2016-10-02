‘Artistry’ branded jewellery show at Malabar gold and diamonds

NASHIK: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Nashik is hosting ‘Artistry’, an exclusive exhibition and sale of gold, diamond and precious gems jewellery.

The featured ornaments having timeless elegance are creations of master craftsmen.

Each piece, intricately crafted down to meticulous details is an embodiment of their expertise and ingenious skills, justifying the theme of the show ‘there is art in every jewel’, said Store Manager Makarand Kulkarni.

Artistry show is on at the Nashik showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds at Viraj Complex, Canada Corner from Oct 1 to 9.

The show features the exclusive brands of Malabar Gold & Diamonds MINE – diamond jewellery, ERA – uncut diamond jewellery, PRECIA – precious gems jewellery, ETHNIX – handcrafted jewellery, DIVINE – Indian heritage jewellery and STARLET – jewellery for new-borns and kids.

Apart from being an opportunity to buy exquisite jewellery, ‘Artistry’ is a visual treat for connoisseurs of fine art.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the most trusted jewellery brands, is the flagship company of the Malabar Group, a fastest growing business conglomerate of India.

The group earmarks a distinct share of its profit for Corporate Social Responsibility activities in the field of health, education, housing for the poor, woman’s empowerment and environment conservation initiatives. Malabar Gold & Diamonds is a trendsetter in the retail gold industry having 160 showrooms across India, Singapore and the GCC, said Store director Anwar PT.