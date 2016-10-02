Take initiative to create new business opportunities, industry urges local representatives

Satpur: With the coordinated efforts of entrepreneurs and people’s representatives, it will be easy to attract more and more industries and create new business opportunities in Nashik, opined the participants from sectors of industry, business and trade and local representatives of the people.

A joint meeting of the budding entrepreneurs and public representatives which was participated by a total of 5 legislators was held at NIMA House here at the initiative of Nashik Industries and Manufacturers’ Association (NIMA).

To attract new businesses, NIMA president S H Banerjee made the concept clear behind organising the joint meet which was attended by MLC Dr Sudhir Tambe, MLA Dr Rahul Aher, MLA Seema Hiray, MLA Dr Apoorv Hiray and MLA Narhari Zirwal.

MLA Dr Hiray in his speech expressed the desire to promote food processing industry in the city and increase export of onion crop.

He further said that compared to Pune, pace of industrial growth is very slow in Nashik. MLA Zirwal demanded that training in ITI should be such that it should meet the needs of the industry in order to utilise local manpower.

MLA Hiray shifted focus of the meet to the issue of closed factories and sought special attention for infrastructural development while, MLA Aher emphasised on “coordinated efforts” to encourage new businesses.

Meanwhile, NIMA is contemplating on launching “Make in Nashik” initiative in Mumbai with the joint cooperation of all the public representatives from Nashik in order to promote businesses and invite industries in the city.

“The chief minister will inaugurate the event while the district guardian minister will be the convener of the event,” it said.

Other prominent personalities from industries also expressed their views with reference to the development of the city vis-a-vis development of industries.

“The development of industries should be in commensurate with the development of the city,” they opined unanimously.

Senior journalists Shrimant Mane and Sudhir Kavle too expressed their views on the occasion.

Among the dignitaries also present were Sanjeev Narang, Madhukar Brahmankar, Ramesh Vaishya, Mangesh Patankar, Nitin Vagaskra, Dnyaneshwar Gopale, Sunil Bagul, Shashikant Jadhav, Chabu Nagare, Manish Rawal, Vinus Vani, Sanjay Sonawane and Sandeep Bhadane.