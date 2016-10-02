Citizens gift ‘muddy water’ to public representatives

New Nashik: After not getting proper response from administration over supply of muddy water in areas of New Nashik, the residents finally took to the streets and gifted bottles filled with muddy waters to local public representatives.

The residents from areas of Upendranagar and Saigram in New Nashik were receiving muddy water supply for the last couple of days. Despite complaining frequently to the civic body, the issue remained largely neglected.

Finally, the residents resorted to a unique way of agitation by offering ‘muddy water’ bottles to the representatives.

Youth wing district chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Ganesh More led the march to NMC office and submitted a charter of demands to MLA Seema Hiray, municipal commissioner Krishna Kumar and standing committee chairperson Saleem Shaikh concerning supply of muddy and contaminated water in the area.

The agitators led by youth leader More on the occasion gifted a ‘muddy water’ bottle to standing committee chairperson Saleem Shaikh as a token of protest and bring reality to the forefront.

The residents of Saigram have been facing water problem for the last 9 months. They have also blamed the authorities for eruption of water-borne diseases in the area.

People in large numbers including women agitators Manisha Vispute, Rupali Bhansali, Archana Patil, Meenabai Shukla, Shireen Kotwal, Sarika Hiray, Archana Vibhandik, Sunita Chothe, Asha Shelar, Shobha Shirode, Rohini Jadhav, Anita Thomare and Laxmi Gunjal participated in the march.