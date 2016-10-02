Wonder Kids Play school and nursery celebrates Yellow Day

Nashik: Yellow is the colour of intellectual optimism and cheerfulness.

It is also the colour of bright sunshine which the children wore for a blissful beginning.

All the children in Wonder Kids Play school and nursery were came dressed in different shades of yellow.

They enjoyed performing an activity which they carried home and made yellow clock, yellow flower, sun and butterfly.

All the teachers were also wore yellow sarees. Teachers Sneha and Priya decorated all classrooms.

Teachers Archana and Rupali were made yellow corner. All the teachers took different activities on the day.

Parag, Urmi and Vaishali enjoyed the celebration with all the teachers and students.