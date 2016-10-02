Jaulkevani village gets safe drinking water ATM!

NASHIK : The residents ofJaulkevani village can now enjoy purified drinking water from the RO technology.

The villagers had requested Sula Vineyards to provide them with clean and safe drinking water and renovation of a well, constructed in 1756 under the company’s CSR initiatives.

Understanding the need for purified drinking water and the challenges of water scarcity, Sula extended a helping hand and started working towards the betterment of these villagers.

Sula’s chief wine maker Ajoy Shaw inaugurated the RO water ATM system earlier this week and handed it over to JaulkevaniGrampanchayat.

The RO water purifying system can provide clean water to the residents.

To use this machine ATM cards have been distributed to the residents.

The RO system provides 20 litres of water at just 5 Rs. Sula had also provided the Grampanchayat 10 jars to fill up this water.

The cards can be recharged from a minimum of 5 Rs with the help of software installed at the Grampanchayat office.

With this system, the villagers will not only get clean drinking water easily but also the wastage of water will be reduced to a great extent.

The amount collected through ATMs would be used for annual maintenance of the machine by the Grampanchayat of Jaulkevani.

The system installation cost came up to INR 2,75,700/- Clean drinking water will ensure good health of the villagers keeping diseases away.

Sula also restored and cleaned the well in the village which was constructed by the initiatives taken by AhilyabaiHolkar.

From the last 10 years the well was not in use due to heavy contamination by garbage and mud.

After the cleanliness drive the well water storage capacity has increased and it will help residents to overcome the issue of water shortage in future.

10 – 12 tractors filled with mud and debris were cleansed from the well and the expense for this activity was INR 1,00,000/-

The villagers are overjoyed with the facilities and have appreciated Sula Vineyards on all its efforts towards a clean and safe environment.