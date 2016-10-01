Oorja performs Arangetram

Nashik : Oorja Pekhle, who is taking Bharatanatyam training at the tender age of 5 under guidance of Gurumai Meera Dhanu performed Arangetram at Kalidas auditorium.

She presented various dance forms of the Bharatanatyam.

Earlier, Shrikrishna Murthy sang a prayer, praising the Lord Ganesh. Thereafter Mr. and Mrs. Pekhale, Mr. and Mrs. Rao and Gurumai Dhanu lighted the traditional lamp to inaugurate the programme.

Oorja presented Pushpanjali, Alarapu Sahit and Ganeshvandana based on Humsadhwani raga.

She also presented Jattiswaram based on Kalyani raga, Devistuti based on Bhimpalas raga, Warnam based on Shri raga, Natrajpadam based on Behag, Thilana based on Hindolam raga and Mangalam based on Saurashtram raga.

There was a good mixture of beats, lyrics and dance in presentation of the dance by Oorja.