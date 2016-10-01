Navratrotsav begins from today

Nashik: The nine-day festival of navratrosav will begin from today (Oct. 1). Ghats (earthen pots) will be installed in households.

Devi Mandals have organised various religious and cultural programmes for nine days.

Many devotees will observe fast for nine days during the navratrotsav. Main market areas in the city witnessed rush of the devotees buying food items related to fast and pooja related material to install the ghats yesterday.

Stalls selling pooja related material have been set up in Main Road, Ashok Stambh, M G Road and suburban areas of the city.

The word ‘Navratri’ literally means ‘nine nights’. The nine-day festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

The festival falls in lunar month Ashwin during Sharad Ritu. ‘Ashwin’ is the seventh month of the lunisolar Hindu calendar.