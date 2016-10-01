Property expo PUNJI 2016 inaugurated

Nashik: The mega real estate fair ‘PUNJI-2016’, organised by CREDAI Nashik and CREDAI Youth Wing specially for government employees, was inaugurated yesterday.

The inauguration took place in Hotel Green View in the presence of Mayor Ashok Murtadak and Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna, well known personalities and general body of the association.

Mayor Murtadak extended full support and appealed every government employee to make the most of this opportunity.

Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna addressed the participants and visitors with an inspiring speech as he shared his experience and encouraged everyone to strive hard for excellence.

The property expo aims to generate investment opportunities for home buyers, especially government employees.

The idea is to showcase promising projects from various locations, budgets, spaces, etc. under one reliable banner.

“Our concept is to offer various property options from renowned real estate brands suiting all preferences.

Also, this is a great time to invest as the festive season has just begun and we are offering extraordinary schemes like VAT and registration free, no interest till possession and many more, especially for government officials,” informed Naresh Karda, Gaurav Thakker, Tushar Sanklecha, Nishit Atal and Team Punji 2016.

More than 100 properties are on display. Visitors can select from various property options like 1, 2, 3 and 4 BHK, plots, farm house lands, shops, offices, agricultural land and more. Property options starting from 4.99 lakhs are available with benefits on interest rates on home loans.

Exhibitors like Anmol Nayantara, Ashoka Buildcon, Bagad Properties, DJ Builders, Karda Constructions, Madhoor Buildwell, Nandan Developers, Paranjape Schemes, Parksyde, Ravi Mahajan, Roongta Group, Sachin P Bagad, Samraat Group, Sanklecha Constructions, Suyojit Group, Thakkers Developers, Viraj Estates have displayed their promising projects in the mega real estate fair.

HDFC and ICICI have exclusive schemes for government employees and interesting home loan offers.

A lucky visitor gets an opportunity to win a Suzuki Lets sponsored by Mohair Auto. Special gifts from Trison are also on offer in the real estate exhibition.