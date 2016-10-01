Agriculture terminal market to be set up in Nashik

Nashik: The central government has decided to set up agriculture terminal markets in the country. These markets will be set up at three principal cities in Maharashtra – Mumbai, Nashik and Nagpur.

A 135-acre land in Saiyyad Pimpri village in Nashik will be made available free of cost at the government level on the grounds of Nagpur.

State Additional Chief Secretary (marketing) Sunil Porwal inspected this proposed land on Wednesday.

He informed that action report about this land will be prepared and survey of the land will be conducted again.

A chain of seven cold storage units will be formed in North Maharashtra and will be connected to the concerned project.

Pomegranate export facility centre at Sakri, Malegaon and Kalvan, banana centre at Yaval and Shahada and fruit, flower and vegetable export facility centre at Rahata and Nashik will be connected.

Farmers from Nashik as well as from North Maharashtra will get international level market with this.

The concerned agriculture terminal market should be set up at Nashik. As necessary land and other resources are available in Nashik, it is possible to set up the agriculture terminal market in the days ahead.

The agriculture terminal market in Nashik worth Rs. 60 crore will be set up through public-private partnership to reduce loss of agriculture produce and to reduce middlemen.

Facilities like electronic auction room, handling system, grading, packing, banking, processing and export facility will be there in this market.

70% fruits and vegetable, 15% foodgrain and 15% meat and milk products will be handled in the market.

MP Hemant Godse is taking efforts to get approval for this proposed agriculture terminal market.

This market will be based on the hub and spoke concept. Central government will bear 40% expenditure, whereas private partners will bear 60% expenditure.

Out of the lands in survey no. 1621 and 1654, the proposal about 100-acre land is pending since 2010.

Joint divisional registrar Milind Bhalerao, deputy manager of marketing board Digvijay Aher, deputy chairperson of Panchayat Samiti Anil Dhikale and tehsildar accompanied Porwal and MP Hemant Godse during the inspection of the land.