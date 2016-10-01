Online auction of 15 sand mining blocks on Oct 5

Nashik

The district administration which is receiving lukewarm response to online auctioning of sand mining blocks since last three years, is once again taking efforts for auctioning of the blocks through e-tender and e-auction.

Though it has been proved time and again that sand contractors are not giving response to the online auctioning due to stringent rules and regulations, revenue department has started to conduct this process again.

15 sand mining blocks in the district will be auctioned on October 5. Last year, the district administration had conducted online auctioning four times. It was found that contractors had not given much importance to this.

As a result, it was accused that there was nexus between government employees and contractors.

As an effect of this, government had to give up the revenue of crores of rupees. Despite this, the revenue department has started a process to auction 15 sand mining blocks through online method.

The mineral resources department had conducted a meeting about auctioning of 15 sand mining blocks in last phase in last month.

Following discussions over precautions to be taken about environment during the auctioning, it was prima facie approved.

The administration has a target to mine 55,390 brass of sand through the approved sand mining blocks.

It is hoping to get more revenue from this auctioning.

The administration is conducting online auctioning for sand mining blocks since last two years as per government order.

However, contractors have turned their backs due to technical faults, reducing percentage of sand and complex environmental permissions.

Encoragingly, it has come to light that many contractors from neighbouring districts are showing their interest for the auction this time.