NMC to inaugurate school health check up campaign today

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation will conduct school health check up campaign from October 1 to 22 to check health of the students in municipal schools and anganwadi’s.

Health card of all the students will be prepared in this check up campaign, informed Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna in a media briefing.

Informing that the campaign will be conducted for 34,977 students from municipal schools and 93,500 students from anganwadis with an objective to connect health with compulsory school education, the Municipal Commissioner stated that as today’s children are future of the country tomorrow, this campaign is being undertaken to make them healthy.

Six separate squads of doctors, pharmacists and nurses from municipal schools will be formed. They will go to the schools and anganwadis to check health of the students. 24 doctors, 6 pharmacists and 6 nurses are part of this.

If children are found suffering from any minor ailment, they will be treated immediately, whereas students suffering from serious diseases and physical disability will be treated in the hospitals recognised under Rajiv Gandhi Jeevandai Aroygya Yojana.

A fund of Rs. 40-50 lakh was approved in General Body Meeting and administration has prepared for this.

Financially weak students can also be treated through NMC, clarified the Municipal Commissioner.

Information about the students’ health will be registered in the health card after this campaign.

One health card will be kept with NMC, whereas one will be kept with parents. This record will be useful for future life of the students.

This campaign will be inaugurated today at 12 pm in NMC Vidyaniketan school no. 8, Maharashtra Housing Colony, Satpur.