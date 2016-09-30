Photo Gallery : Navratri getting famous ‘World Wide’

Nashik (Bhumi Patel) : A day left for navratri to start and we could see the whole city is busy in preparing for the garba nights.

In this preparation time we visited a dance class PDS( perfection dance studio). Where met this people who were arrived here in nasik for an exchange program for a year and we took a small interview with them in a innovative way that is selfie interview. While having a talk with them came to know that our this dance form that is garba is only famous in india but its worldwide famous.

When they were being asked that how is the experience doing garba? Paul Otto Kabe answered to this that its great learning this dance form and we are happy that we can do the steps properly. Amorey de bruycher added to that they are learning garba for navratri festival and that’s the main reason they are learning it.

And they said they have got good teachers to teach them. And when they were being asked that how the pre garba night they attended that was a “falguni pathaks” show in Nashik held few days back so to these Rebecca zich from USA answered that they were all dressed in traditional gujrati gagra and she was dancing for long 3 hours and she said she would love to do it again.

Then when they were being asked that would you like to take this dance form to your country? To this Marc Sanchez from Spain said that he would surely take this to their country as his mom is a dance teacher So she is really excited to learn and teach there.

Then finally we asked about the Indian culture so dusan trxveler from south Africa said that Indian culture has been something most complex culture he has ever experienced in his life and he loves every second of it and he added that when he drives people happily gives hin the directions for the path. So its all positive in the end.

(All Photographs : Bhumi Patel, Priyanka Ghumkar)

Then in the end we had a talk with the instructors of PDS that is Ketan Gabhale, Neel Koli, Ajinkya Bendkule,piyusha tambat and savani tambat they told that its really great teaching this from ;ast 4 years and the main motto behind doing this every year is to preserve our own Indian heritage and culture and to promote it worldwide.