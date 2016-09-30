Govt announces Rs 90 lakh cash rewards for Rio Paralympians

New Delhi: Acknowledging the contribution made by paralympic athletes to Indian sports and social upliftment, the Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment on Thursday announced cash rewards of a total of Rs 90 lakhs for Rio Paralympics 2016 medallists.

“Indian para-athletes bagged impressive four medals at the Rio Paralympics 2016 and made history. The success of para athletes has made India proud. The department has decided to award cash prize of total Rs 90 lakh to medal winners,” said Shri Thawaarchand Gehlot, Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment.

The rewards are being given under the Awareness Generation and Publicity (AGP) scheme, and Gehlot said he will honour the medal winners at a special felicitation programme.

According to a PIB press release, “gold medal winner Shri Mariyappan Thangavelu and Shri Devendra Jhajharia will be awarded Rs 30 lakh cash prize, Silver medallist Ms. Deepa Malik will be facilitated with Rs 20 lakh and Shri Varun Singh Bhati will be honoured with Rs 10 lakh for winning bronze medal at the Rio Paralympics 2016.”

The release detailed India’s Rio performance, and hailed it as country’s “best ever performance in Parlympics history”. India won four medals – two gold, a silver and a bronze.

“Mariyappan Thangavelu made a leap of 1.89 metres to bag the gold medal while Bhati jumped his personal best of 1.86m to finish third and won Bronze. Devendra Jhajharia clinched Gold in Javelin throw while Deepa Malik bagged Silver in historic short put (first ever Indian women to win a medal at the Paralympics Games),” the release added.