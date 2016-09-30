Jayaram reaches quarterfinal of Korea Open

Seoul: Ajay Jayaram emerged as the lone survivor at the Korea Open after nothing up a convincing straight-game win over China’s Huang Yuxiang to advance to the quarterfinals of men’s singles of the Super Series event here yesterday.

World No. 27 Indian, seeded ninth, defeated Huang 21-15, 21-18 in a 40-minute battle. He had beaten him at the Canada Open last year.

Jayaram thus set up a clash with Korean Lee Hyun Il today (Friday).

B Sai Praneeth however suffered a 9-21, 15-21 loss to sixth seed Korean Son Wan Ho in a 34-minute match.

Jayaram and Huang got engaged in a fierce battle till 7-7. But the Indian soon broke off with five straight points to create a gulf which the Chinese could not breach and Jayaram pocketed the opening game.

In the second game, Jayaram dished out a dominating display to manage a 13-7 lead at one stage before the Chinese shuttler came back to narrow it down to 12-14. But Jayaram could hung on the slight edge and managed to stave off the challenge.

“I was winning comfortably. But got a bit close in the second. Quite happy with the way I played today. Was moving well and did well to mix my attack. A slightly nervous finish but delighted to pull through in the end and make it through to the quarters,” Jayaram said.

“Up against Lee Hyun Il tomorrow. A difficult opponent to play against, but I’m feeling good and looking to keep up the momentum,” he added.