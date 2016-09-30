Asia Cup: Rajnath Singh mocks Pakistan’s defeat

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seems to have taken a leaf out of his colleague Sushma Swaraj’s Twitter playbook as he poked fun at the Pakistani U-18 hockey team’s loss to India on Thursday.

Hours after the Indian Army mounted a surgical strike at terrorist launch pads across the border, the Indian U-18 hockey team defeated traditional rivals Pakistan 3-1 in the Asia Cup semi-final.

In uncharacteristic fashion, Singh, known for his gruff voice and straight-talking mannerism, took great delight in India’s win as he congratulated the team for coming out on top with “surgical precision”.

“India’s U-18 hockey team registers victory in Asia Cup semi-final with surgical precision. Congratulations to the boys on making India proud,” he tweeted.

It is no secret that the union home minister’s choice of words were an indirect reference to the successful covert operation undertaken by the Army Wednesday night.

Until now we have seen the country’s No.2 talk tough on various issues, but India would love to see more of Singh’s “pun” side.