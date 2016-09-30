Police arrest youth, seize tiger skin

Nashik: The Sarkarwada police arrested a highly educated youth who was trying to sell a tiger skin. It has been estimated that the price of the skin is around Rs. 25 lakh.

A case in connection with this has been registered with the police. Samples of the skin will be sent to a forensic laboratory for checking, informed DCP (crime) Duttatray Karale in a media briefing yesterday.

The name of the suspect is Omkar Rajendra Aher (19, resident of Gajara Park, Kamod Nagar). Acting on a tip-off Sarkwada police arrested Aher around 10 pm on Wednesday in Big Bazaar area, College Road.

They recovered a bag containing the tiger skin from him.

The suspect who is currently taking education in fashion designing, admitted that he tried to sell the skin to get money and claimed that it is ancestral property.

PSI S C Sonawane is investigating further into the case. The squad of PSI S C Sonawane, Chavan, havildar Dilip Shinde and police naik Sachin Ahirrao conducted this operation.

DCP Vijay Patil, Laxmikant Patil, ACP Sachin Gore, Dr. Raju Bhujbal, senior police inspector of Sarkarwada police station Dr. Sitaram Kolhe and other police personnel were also present.