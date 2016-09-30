Seminar on Salesforce CRM in the city today

Nashik: Salesforce, the world’s number one CRM (Customer Relationship Management), is ready to roll out its world class CRM solutions to organizations in Nashik.

Aress, a Salesforce Partner, in association with Computer Society of India, Nashik Chapter (CSI) has organised a seminar in the city today to showcase how Salesforce CRM has transformed various businesses.

The event will highlight why Salesforce is regarded as the most powerful Customer Success Platform and world’s #1 CRM.

According to a survey, companies have increased their profit margins upto 40% after implementing Salesforce CRM.

The informative seminar will be held at Hotel Express Inn today (30 Sept 2016) from 5.30 pm onwards.

Speaking during the session will be Aress’s Director – Operations, Vrushali Udayshankar and Account Director – Salesforce, Sarang Ohol. This will be followed by a live demonstration from SFDC Practice Head – Sumanta Mukherjee.

Salesforce.com is a World Leader in Cloud technologies and is considered to be most trusted worldwide, because of its Security, Availability and Performance that meets even the most demanding customer’s expectations.

Salesforce has redefined the way business entities use and look at CRM. Right from start-ups to conglomerates across different industries like Manufacturing, Real Estate, Distribution, Various Service Providers etc. have leveraged the power of Salesforce CRM.

Employees can work from anywhere around the world and be in touch with their customers on the go.

The only thing needed is a mobile / laptop / tablet with internet. Salesforce Cloud platform has helped to reduce expensive setup & maintenance cost and more importantly increased the operational efficiencies.

Salesforce makes revolutionary business applications, served from the cloud, designed to help organizations generate leads, get new customers, close deals faster, and sell, service, and market smarter.

It all adds up to growth, and possibly the need for more office space.

The organisers have therefore urged all CEOs, CIOs, C-Level strategists, CISOs, Directors, Sr. VPs, VPs – Sales & Marketing, Sr. GMs, GMs – Sales & Marketing from in and around Nashik to make the best of this oportunity.