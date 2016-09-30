Issue notices to the concerned: Mayor

Nashik: Following the spread of diseases like dengue and malaria in the city, Mayor Ashok Murtadak has ordered notices to be issued by NMC directly to residents of the buildings where dirt and water has accumulated and to do cleanliness work at the places where it is necessary.

The Mayor conducted meeting of the health department to bring the spread of infectious diseases in the city under control. Group leaders of all the parties were present for the meeting.

City is witnessing spread of dengue on a large scale since last few days. It is clear that many are suffering from it, whereas many had to lose their lives.

The meeting of health officials and sanitary inspectors from all six divisions was conducted in the Mayor’s cell to find out the places of mosquito breeding and to destroy them with fogging and spraying of insecticides.

In the meeting, the sanitary inspectors raised question over accumulation of water and dirt in the parking of buildings.

While taking all necessary measures to maintain health of the citizens, it has been instructed to issue notices to those societies where water has accumulated in their basements.

If these societies are not conducting cleanliness despite notices, fine should be recovered from them.

If needed, the cleanliness work should be done by sanitary employees and the bill for this given to the societies.

In addition, instructions have been issued to conduct fogging and spraying insecticides.

Shiv Sena group leader Ajay Boraste alleged that there is increase in dengue and malaria patients in absence of regular spraying of insecticides, whereas the chairperson (education) gave a letter to the Mayor asking to send health officer Sunil Bukane back to his original place of service.

Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga and Anil Matale also issued warning over lack of cleanliness.