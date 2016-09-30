Ban on DJ will continue in navratrotsav too: Dr Singal

Nashik : There will be ban on DJ in navratrotsav too, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal has clarified.

Social mitra mandals have started preparations for the navratrotsav. Police administration is conducting circle and police station wise meetings of mitra mandals and is issuing instructions to them. It is also asking them to follow the rules strictly.

The Supreme Court had ordered a ban on DJs during Ganeshotsav and navratrotsav to prevent noise pollution.

It had also fixed the noise limit. It had also ordered the administration to take precaution that there would be no noise pollution in the silent zones.

Orders were issued to the Municipal Corporation, police and regional officials of state pollution board to take action for implementation of this order.

On this backdrop, while issuing permissions to social Ganesh Mandals, police had imposed some terms and conditions on them.

Police refused permission to many Ganesh Mandals which failed to fulfill these terms and conditions.

Police also measured the noise pollution by the Ganesh Mandals during the Ganeshotsav.

Cases have been registered against 34 Mandals for breaching the noise limit. A provision of penal action and punishment for office bearers of the Mandals and DJ owners has been proposed.

If these offences are found true, the suspects have to pay fine of Rs. 5 lakh and undergo a jail term for some years.

Considering this social mitra mandals should take precaution during the navratrotsav, the police administration has urged.