Corrupt NMC clerk in NMC net

Nashik: Anti-corruption sleuths have caught an NMC clerk red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 2,000. The name of the clerk is Sanjay Chintaman Pawar.

He is working as junior clerk in property tax department at NMC’s Nashik Road divisional office.

According to the information, the complainant has a flat at Jail Road and gave it on rental basis.

NMC was charging the additional property tax for this. The complainant had started to live in the flat four years back.

He filed an application with the NMC property tax department on February 10 to delete name of the tenant from the property tax receipt and to reduce the property tax.

Suspect Pawar demanded the bribe of Rs. 2,000 from the complainant to reduce the property tax.

The complainant then complained about this with anti-corruption bureau. The sleuths of the bureau then laid a trap in campus of the NMC Nashik Road divisional office.

Pawar was caught red handed while accepting the bribe of Rs. 2,000 from the complainant.