Wisdomites excel in Music Competition

Nashik: Students of Wisdom High International School won hearts at the Bombay Cambridge School World Music Competition, Mumbai held recently at Mumbai.

The WHIS CIE team won the 1st prize and WHIS ICSE team won the 2nd prize.

Team of Ansh Pabari, Pradnyapti Shah, Diya Chopada, Aayush Kulkarni, Anshu Rathi, Manomay Pawar, Aarya Danech and Manas Agarwal represented the WHIS CIE at the event.

Sarvesh Gaikwad, Anuja Chincholikar, Vaibhavi Deshpande, Harsh Dusane, Yash Dhanit and Saloni Jain teamed up to represent WHIS ICSE.

Both the teams were accompanied by Shreyas Dixit (tabla player), Kaustubh Chimotre (tabla / dholak player), Shruti Phatak (harmonium player) and Atharva Varkhede (taal vadya)

Monica Gadgil and Abhishek Mistrey adjudged the event and were very impressed by the students.

The management of the school congratulated all the students for their stupendous performance in the competition.