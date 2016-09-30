Green corridor created in the city

Nashik: The police administration created a green corridor from Shinde village to Apollo hospital for an ambulance carrying a kidney from Pune to transplant it on a patient suffering from kidney problem in the city.

Rohini Vasantrao Desale (42, Nashik Road) was undergoing kidney related treatment at Apollo hospital in the city.

The ambulance carrying the kidney for her from Pune’s Ruby hospital reached Shinde village at 12 pm. Nashik city police created the green corridor from the village to the Apollo hospital to ensure that it reached the hospital without any problem.

The hospital received the kidney at 12.16 pm.

18 police officials and 113 police personnel took to the streets to create the green corridor. Traffic was stopped at various places on the route.

As a result the ambulance reached the hospital in less time. Responding positively, Nashikites supported the green corridor.

ACP Jayant Jaibale, police inspector Choudhari and other police personnel under guidance of DCP Vijay Patil took part.