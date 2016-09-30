Rasbihari school organizes ‘Story telling’ activity

Nashik: The ‘Story telling’ activity organized by Scholastic for Gr I to Gr V was held in Rasbihari International School. Jaya Girish, a coordinator of Scholastic, told grade-wise, different stories to children.

She read and explained stories like ‘Three little pigs’, ‘Hansel and Gretal’, ‘Horrid and Henry’ and Tom Gates through her reading skills.

‘To promote reading through storytelling and inculcate reading habit’ was the purpose behind the story telling activity.

All students were enthusiastic during the activity. Programme was organized and planned by Vikram Patil, the library in-charge.