Seminar by Sandip Foundation held

Nashik: The department of management studies in Sandip Foundation had organised a seminar on BEE: Building Empowering Environment for Youth Employability.

Sarah Nehrling and Kirron Vaishnav from DISHA Foundation were invited to conduct the seminar.

Dr. Rakesh Patil (Dean & Head MBA) felicitated and welcomed the guest.

In the beginning of the seminar Dr. S T Gandhe, Principal SITRC said that according to the survey only 12% of the students who are graduates are employable.

There is a big question mark on employability of today’s youth. Students of Sandip Foundation are good in academics and have sound technical knowledge but they need to be groomed and polished a little bit.

He further said, “To increase employabilty of the students we are conducting soft skill training programmes in collaboration with Barclay’s and ZENSAR is also conducting training which help the students to get placements. After that Mr Kirron took over the dais.

He began with a short story which he was greatly inspired by the small boy in the story and the boy was none other than himself.

He briefed about the DISHA Foundation, its mission, vision and various activities conducted by it. He said that he learned his first lesson of the life at the airport and then he realised that the Indian people are lacking in necessary skills required for making themselves employable.

Further speaking he also told, “We can learn many skills from the people of various races and country.”

He briefed about how DISHA foundation could help the students specially the youth to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Then Ms Sarah Nehrling, a graduate from Harvard Business School came forward to address the students. While talking about employability she said, “Now-a-days jobs are changing with great pace and so we need to upgrade our skills in accordance to the job.”

Her session was quite interactive and she explained the top 10 skills which are necessary for employability which includes Negotiation, Judgement & Decision Making, EQ, Coordinating with others, People Management, Creativity, Critical Thinking, Complex problem solving, Service Orientation Skills.

She also demonstrated how we can increase the above mentioned skills by conducting small activities and that made her session quite live.

Dr. Sandip Jha, chairman, Sandip Foundation, Mohini Patil, general manager and Prof. P I Patil, Mentor provided their valuable support and guidance in organisation of the seminar.