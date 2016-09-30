State level inter-collegiate competition ‘Udaan 2016’ inaugurated

Nashik: The state level inter-collegiate competition ‘Udaan 2016’ was inaugurated yesterday at Ashoka Education Foundation’s Ashoka Center for Business and Computer Studies (ACBCS).

Dr. Sanjaykumar Dalvi, director of board of student welfare committee, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Ganeshkhind, Pune was chief guest for inaugural ceremony.

He explained the students about the need and importance of education. He also addressed the students to open the mind, think above the social media and try to develop good interpersonal relation with friends and to find themselves.

Students also witnessed the presence of chairman Ashok Katariya, who appealed students to acquire an opportunity and learn from such events

Shrikant Shukla, joint secretary of AEF, was also present for the inaugural ceremony and encouraged the students for their participation in different events and explained them the importance of discipline.

The other dignitaries present were AEF director Dr. Rajendra Takale and administrator Dr. Wasudeo Bhende.

Competitions like AD-MAD Show, Gen-Quiz Competition and Codes-Sprint Competition were organized on the first day of Udaan 2016.

Competitions like Penalty Shootout, Business Idea, Gaming and Quiz will be held today. Students of Junior college & Senior College from all over the state are participating enthusiastically.

All coordinators of event are looking forward for huge entries by today. The event has got response from various areas and colleges of Nashik and other cities.

Students of ACBCS showed creativity and innovativeness in every act of Udaan.