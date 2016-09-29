India carries out surgical strikes on terror camps across LOC

India has conducted surgical strikes targeting terror “launchpads” across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir to safeguard our nation, said the Indian Army. The strike was conducted on Wednesday midnight, senior military and diplomatic sources informed in a media briefing called immediately by the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Based on very specific input which we received yesterday that the teams of some terrorists had positioned along the LOC, Indian Army carried out surgical strikes last night at these launch pads. The aim of the operation was only to ensure that these terrorists should not succeed in their plans to create harm to the lives of citizens in our country. During the counter-terrorist operations, significant casualties have been caused to the terrorist camps and those who were trying to support them. The operations have since ceased,” Director General of Military Operations Lt. Gen Ranbir Singh said.

“We do not have any plans to continue the strikes. However the Indian armed forces are fully prepared to deal with any contingency which may arise. I have spoken to Pakistani DGMO and expressed our concern. It is India’s intention to maintain peace and tranquility in the region but we cannot certainly allow terrorists to operate across the Line of Control with impunity and attack our citizens,” said the DGMO.

The attack was carried out following the September 18 terror strike in Uri that claimed the lives of 18 Indian soldiers.

The DGMO pointed out that during the investigation of the terror attack, involvement of Pakistani elements came to a light.

Following the Uri attack, India tried to resolve the issue at the diplomatic level it but did not receive any adequate response, he said. Earlier on Thursday morning, Army officials briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the security situation in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security. A meeting, which the Prime Minister scheduled to hold on reviewing the MFN status to Pakistan was postponed to next week, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

In a statement on its website, the DG-ISPR of the Pakistani army said that there had been a major exchange of fire overnight, in which two Pakistani rangers were killed. “Pakistani troops befittingly responded to unprovoked Indian firing in Bhimber, Hotspring, Kel and Lipa sectors which started at 0230 and continued till 0800” the Pakistani military spokesperson claimed.