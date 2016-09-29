Will recommend cutting salaries of officials: Mhatre

Nashik: Though a letter regarding a tour of tribal areas of Nashik district by the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Committee was sent a month back, Tribal Development Department, Public Works Department and Agriculture Department had not taken it seriously.

The concerned departments had not done any planning for the tour. As a result, the Committee had to cancel the tour. Officials of these departments were guilty of negligence of their duties.

As a part of action against them, recommendations will be made to the state assembly speaker to cut their salaries, informed chief of the Committee MLA Rupesh Mhatre to mediapersons yesterday while reacting about this.

While declaring that the tour was stalled, Committee chief MLA Mhatre stated that the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Committee came into existence in 1979 as per constitutional provisions.

This Committee reviews and takes information about government welfare schemes related to tribals, status of civic facilities to the tribals and responsibility of various government departments regarding this through organisation of tours.

The letter regarding the tour by this Committee was sent to Tribal Department, district administration, PWD, Agriculture Department, ZP and other government departments.

Though a period of one month had passed since then, barring the district administration and ZP, other departments could not provide necessary information and planning to the Committee.

This showed that they have no concern about the tribals. They dared to treat the Committee with contempt.

Taking serious note of this, the recommendations will be made to the state assembly speaker to take action against them. The experience of the Committee is very disappointing, said MLA Mhatre.

As Committee had to scrap its tour due to the officials, all officials of the departments which were found guilty have to be called to give clarifications.

The Committee has so far conducted tours in 9 districts in the state which have tribal areas.

Though headquarter of Tribal Department is in Nashik, other departments as well as the Tribal Department were found careless.

If these officials do not care about the Committee, how then will they care about the tribals, questioned MLA Mhatre and said he would convey this to the speaker through a report. Recommendations will also be made in the report to take penal action against the guilty officials.