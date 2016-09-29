Voters to get colour voter ID cards

Nashik : The Election Commission has made arrangements to give smart, colour voter identity cards to voters from now on.

This facility will be made available in the district in next 15 days.

A voter identity card is given to every voter after registration of his/her name in the electoral roll, but photograph of the voters used to be clicked on a web camera so far.

As a result, it was difficult to identity the voter’s face on the card. The voter ID photo had in fact become a butt of jokes.

But with changing times, a facility to provide voters with a voter identity card in smart card form and in colour has been made available.

They have to pay a fee of Rs. 20 for this. A contractor has been fixed in every district for this.

The concerned work has been given to Setu office in Nashik district. As per this, voters will get a new digitised card by paying Rs. 20.

They should take benefit of this facility, the district election branch has urged.