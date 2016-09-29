Air Commodore Jain takes over command of AFS Ojhar

OJHAR : Air Commodore Sharad Kumar Jain took over the Command of Air Force Station Ojhar from Air Commodore Vibhas Pande on Wednesday.

The previous incumbent, Air Commodore Vibhas Pande will be taking over as Senior Maintenance Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command Shillong.

An impeccable ceremonial handing over/taking over parade was conducted at Air Force Station Ojhar.

During the ceremony, Air Commodore Vibhas Pande addressed all personnel of the Station and exhorted them to continue sustained efforts to maintain quality output to meet high aviation standard at the Station.

The parade was witnessed by various distinguished guests.

Air Commodore SK Jain was commissioned in the Indian Air Force on 18th August, 1986 in the Aeronautical Engineering Branch.

He has completed his masters degree in Propulsion Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai.

As a pioneer engineer, he has rich and vast experience on overhaul of aircraft and aero-engines. He has served this station earlier as Commanding Officer of Air Force Liaison Establishment (Nashik Division).

He has held various important staff and field appointments during his prestigious 30 years of service. He also commanded 4 Base Repair Depot Kanpur.

Prior to assuming Command of Air Force Station Ojhar, he was holding the appointment of Command Engineering Officer at HQ Eastern Air Command.

For his dedication, hard work and professional acumen, he was commended by Chief of Air Staff in 2003.

His wife Mrs. Shila Jain also took over the charge of President, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Local) from Mrs. Ruchira Pande.