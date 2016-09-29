House of investment: Kingpin Patil misdirects police, depositors

Nashik : Main kingpin Vinod Patil and two other directors involved in the scam by House of Investment Company are still absconding.

Meanwhile, Patil is trying to misdirect police and depositors by sending a whatsapp message stating that he had returned around Rs. 1-1.5 crore to share holing depositors, informed police sources.

Luring investors with promises of 24% interest on their deposit per annum, House of Investment Pvt. Ltd. were involved in a fraud of more than Rs. 300 crore, alleged the investors.

Company has around 30 agents. Money ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 crore was taken from 3,020 investors.

Vinod Patil invested the collected money then in the share market and construction business through Portfolio Management and Services, Vinod Bullions Dubai, House of Bullions, House of Investment, House of Buildcon, House of Agro Community and other companies.

There was irregularity in transactions 5-6 months back. Investors started to demand their capital as they were not receiving the amount of interest.

The cases have been registered against main director of the company Vinod Patil and other 9 directors in Gangapur police station, as per orders by former Police Commissioner S Jagannathan.

All directors of the Company were absconding then. Police had arrested them from various parts of the city.

Bhagwant Kothule (resident of Tapovan), Anil Nivrutti Kothule (resident of New Nashik), Mahesh Sudhakar Nerkar (resident of New Nashik), Ravindra Pundlik Dalvi (resident of Panchavati) and Darshan Vijay Shirsath (resident of Nashik Road) are among those directors. The court remanded them to judicial custody.

Main kingpin Vinod Balu Patil (resident of New Nashik), Sushant Ramesh Kothule (resident of Tapovan) and Surekha Bhagwant Kothule (resident of Jejurkar Farm, Tapovan) are still absconding.

They were booked under sections 3, 4 of MIDC Act, section 23 of Securities Contractor Act 1956 and sections 367, 374, 75 and 447 of Company Act 2013.

Main kingpin Patil had removed SIM cards of all of his mobiles and are sending the whatsapp message to police and some investors using wi-fi.

Through this message he is stating that he had returned the amount more than Rs. 1-1.5 crore to the investors. He also put photograph of the receipt on the whatsapp message, but it is a reverse side of the receipt.

There is no mention about how much money he had returned and to whom.

As police sealed all bank accounts of the Company, Patil is unable to return money to the investors.

He is trying to misdirect the police and the investors, stated the police sources.