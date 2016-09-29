Miscreants vandalise vehicles at Satpur again

Satpur: The miscreants have started to create a ruckus again in Shramik Nagar area in Satpur division.

Some unidentified miscreants vandalised 4-5 vehicles using stones on Monday midnight. Earlier, some unidentified miscreants had vandalised 15-20 vehicles at Satpur Colony in August.

As police are investigating this case, some unidentified miscreants vandalised 4-5 vehicles at Shramik Nagar area, using stones.

They smashed windshields of Ape rickshaw, Mahindra Logan, Maruti Omni, Tata Indica and Mahindra Bolero which were parked at Gangasagar Chowk and Prakash Mali Colony area.

The windshield of a Maruti Omni van (MH 41 C 5242) of Duttatray Pate which was parked at Prabhat Chowk was smashed with a stone.

Thereafter windshield of Arun More’s vehicle (MH 15 AS 9340) which was parked at Manohar Chowk was smashed, whereas windshield of Ramdas Bahragi’s ape rickshaw (MH 15 BJ 6920) which was parked at Gangasagar Chowk was smashed

ACP Atul Zende along with senior police inspector of Satpur police station Manoj Karanje, assistant inspector Ashok Pawar and Jagannath Gaikwad rushed to the spot after he got the news.

Some suspects were taken into police custody in connection with this. Assistant police inspector Deore is investigating further into the case.