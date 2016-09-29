Mega real estate fair ‘Punji 2016’ to begin tomorrow

Nashik: Punji 2016, a real estate mega fair hosted by CREDAI and CREDAI Youth Wing will begin from tomorrow (Sept. 30) and will continue till October 2 at Pancham hall, Hotel Green View, Trimbak Road, Nashik between 10 am to 8 pm.

The property exhibition aims to generate investment opportunities for home buyers, especially government officials as they soon will be rewarded with 7th Pay Commission.

The idea is to showcase promising projects from various locations, budgets, spaces, etc. under one reliable banner.

Unlike other exhibitions hosted by CREDAI, this is a unique initiative taken, considering the needs of government officials and the commencement of festive season.

More than 100 properties are on display. Visitors can select from various property options like 1, 2, 3 and 4 BHK, plots, farm house lands, shops, offices, agricultural land and more. Property options starting from 4.99 lakhs are available with benefits on interest rates on home loans.

CREDAI President Sunil Kotwal informed, “We, the CREDAI body Nashik have organized this property show specially for government officials as they have put in a lot of efforts in serving the nation.

Our idea is to offer an apt investment path to the officials once the 7th Pay Commission is released.

The builder lobby has always gained a lot of support from the government and it’s time to pay back.

We invite each and every one to attend the mega real estate fair and make the most of it.”

Exhibitors like Anmol Nayantara, Ashoka Buildcon, Bagad Properties, DJ Builders, Karda Constructions, Madhoor Buildwell, Nandan Developers, Paranjape Schemes, Parksyde, Ravi Mahajan, Roongta Group, Sachin P. Bagad, Samraat Group, Sanklecha Constructions, Subhadra Estates, Suyojit Group, Thakkers Developers, Viraj Estates are participating in the mega real estate fair.

HDFC and ICICI have exclusive schemes for government employees and interesting home loan offers.

The exhibition will be inaugurated in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna and Mayor Ashok Murtadak and many other dignitaries.

City co-ordinator of the CREDAI Youth Wing Ritesh Hanswani said, “The young and enthusiastic members of CREDAI are ready to display the best of their work and offer unparalleled customer service to every visitor.

We are sure that no one will leave empty handed.”

A lucky visitor can get an opportunity to win Suzuki Lets sponsored by Moharir Auto. Special gifts from Trison are also on offer in this real estate exhibition.