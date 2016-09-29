Immediate response to whatsapp complaints: Dr Singal

Nashik: The whatsapp number which has been functionalised by the city police commissionerate is receiving a good response.

As police are resolving the complaint immediately, citizens are preferring it. For effective usage, citizens should register their complaints on mobile no. 9762100100, urged Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal.

Considering increase in usage of social media, police have made whatsapp number along with facebook and twitter to interact with the citizens.

As the Police Commissioner himself is handling this number, note of the complaints is being taken immediately.

Citizens should register their more and more complaints on this number to reduce crime and traffic related problems in the city, urged the police administration.