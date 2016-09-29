Spl voter registration drive on Oct 9

Nashik: The voter registration for Lok Sabha and state assembly electoral rolls has been started.

The Election Commission has started special reinspection of the electoral rolls and special voter registration drive will be conducted on October 9.

Voters should register their names during the drive, urged the election branch of the district administration.

Like every year, the Election Commissioner has started the voter registration drive. Those voters who will attain 18 years of age on January 1, 2017 can also register their names.

The Election Commission has directed to conduct the registration drive on Sunday. As per this special reinspection drive was conducted on September 17. In this way, the drive will be conducted again on October 9 in the entire district.

New voters should register their names. They can register their names at election centres, tehsil office or website of the election branch, informed the election branch.