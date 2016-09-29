Make ‘disaster management’ of navratrotsav: Dist admin to Saptashringi, Kalika trusts

Nashik: The district administration issued instructions to both Saptashringi and Goddess Kalika trust to take all types of precaution for prevention of any mishap during navratrotsav in the district.

The district disaster management cell issued a circular to both trusts. Devotees in large numbers come to Saptashringi Garh to take darshan of the Goddess during the navratrotsav.

Considering possibility of danger due to hill area, the district administration asked to take every measure to prevent human-made crisis.

Considering stalls to be set up during the fair and rush of the devotees, keep fire brigade ready, deployment of trained security personnel, to monitor the crowd through CCTV cameras and to make measures considering possible natural disasters, asked the district administration.

In addition, orders have been issued to take every measure to prevent any mishap during Goddess Kalika fair.

It has also been made it clear that report about the measures taken should be given to the district management cell authority and police administration.