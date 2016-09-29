4000 election centres in the district digitised

Nashik: One can search every election centre in state assembly constituency at a click without help of anybody.

Digitisation of the election centres in the district nears completion. Voter can see all details as well as his election centre from anywhere in the world.

As a result the voter will no more need to search his name and the election centre at a booth outside the election centre.

Elections for local bodies, state assembly and Lok Sabha are held regularly, but voting percentage has not reached 100% yet.

The voter has to take help from many to search his name from electoral roll and many more others.

Most time is lost in this process. Many times the name of voter is not there in the electoral roll. As a result the mentality of the voters become negative.

Now, voters will get information not only about his name or the election centre, but will get information about voting cell, availability of drinking water, lavatory and other facility with pictures also.

The Central Election Commission had issued directives to all district administrations in the country to upload information with pictures about electoral branch in state assembly centres, election centre, voting cell and the ways heading to the centre.

The election branch of Nashik district administration has undertaken digitisation work of the election centres since July.

This work nears completion and the district administration has become techno-savvy for next state assembly election.

It is easy for those voters who are staying outside due to job-business to reach the election centre with this website.

Digitisation of 4,208 election centres in the district has been completed. One can go into map section on the website eci.nic.in and should select the state.

After choosing the district, information about talukawise election centres will be available for him/her, informed Deputy District Collector (election) Deepmala Choure.