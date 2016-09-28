MNS fell short in reaching out to people in Nashik: Nandgaonkar

Nashik: “The first one-and-half year was lost in reducing spillover after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena came to power in NMC.

Thereafter, getting the highest number of works done under CSR ensured that roads in the city became really good before Simhastha.

Despite this, we fell short in reaching out to the people in Nashik, admitted MNS leader and former MLA Bala Nandgaonkar, yesterday.

Nandgaonkar, who arrived on a two-day tour of Nashik held separate discussions with corporators on the backdrop of upcoming municipal elections.

He held discussions with city, women wing and rural office bearers and office bearers of various wings yesterday.

Nandgaonkar will hold discussions with office bearers of MNS students wing. He interacted with mediapersons to explain the objective behind his Nash

ik tour.

Stating that he has come to hold discussions with corporators, office bearers of the party and office bearers of various cells, Nandgaonkar said, “I have come to Nashik after conducting meetings at Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad on the backdrop of upcoming municipal elections.

Meetings will be conducted at Mumbai too. This is our study tour. I held face-to-face discussions with every corporator of the party today to know the reality.

“Corporators openly informed that sincere efforts will need to be taken for the municipal elections. They tabled good suggestions for this and we will work according to them after planning,” he informed.

“People of the party are working well. If anybody wants to leave the party, no one can stop him/her in any way. I also got good offers, but I refused to go anywhere,” Nandgaonkar informed further.

MNS got many works done through CSR funds in the city. Mukne dam and road works are part of this.

Some works got momentum in the regime of former Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Khandare, but administrative works got stalled in the name of discipline in the regime of the then Municipal Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam, he stated.

Nandgaonkar also stated that pattern of multiple ward system will prove troublesome.