Uttam Singh named for state’s Lata Mangeshkar Award

Mumbai : Veteran music director and violinist Uttam Singh has been named for this year’s “Lata Mangeshkar Award for Lifetime Achievement” of the state government on the eve of the legendary singer’s 86th birthday on Wednesday, Education Minister Vinod Tawde announced here on Tuesday.

The award carries a citation, a trophy and Rs 500,000 in cash. It will be presented to the 68-year old music director at a function later.

Attracted to music from a tender age, when he was barely five years old, Singh acquired his basic training from his father who was a sitar player and also sang bhajans and kirtans in gurudwaras with his family.

At the age of 12, he shifted to Mumbai where he learnt to play violin and tabla and got a major break three years later to play violin for Mohammad Safi, an assistant to the legendary Bollywood music composer Naushad.

Singh did not look back since then and later played for top music directors of the era, including Naushad, Roshan, C. Ramchandra, Madan Mohan, S.D. Burman and later became the chief violinist for R.D. Burman.

Later, Singh joined hands with Jagdish Khanna and the ‘Uttam-Jagdish’ duo became one of the top music arrangers’ team, working for over 65 Bollywood films.

Some of the top hit films included “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun”, for which they arranged the music.

The Uttam-Jagdish team got a break as music directors for Manoj Kumar’s film,”‘Painter Babu” and later “Clerk” and “Waaris”.