Modi not to attend SAARC Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the SAARC Summit in Islamabad in November amidst heightened tension between India and Pakistan.

Announcing the decision yester night, India said that “one country” has created an environment that is not conducive to the successful holding of the Summit.

“India has conveyed to current SAARC Chair Nepal that increasing cross-border terrorist attacks in the region and growing interference in the internal affairs of Member States by one country have created an environment that is not conducive to the successful holding of the 19th SAARC Summit in Islamabad in November 2016,” External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

“In the prevailing circumstances, the Government of India is unable to participate in the proposed Summit in Islamabad,” it said.

“We also understand that some other SAARC Member States have also conveyed their reservation about attending the Islamabad Summit in November 2016,” it said.

According to sources, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Bhutan are the other countries which have said no to attending the Summit. In its communication to Nepal, India has said it remains steadfast in its commitment to regional cooperation, connectivity and contacts but believes that these can only go forward in an atmosphere free of terror.

India confronts Pak envoy with proof

For the second time in less than ten days, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar yesterday issued a demarche to Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit over Uri attack and confronted him with proof of “cross-border origins” of the terror strike in which 18 jawans were killed.

The Foreign Secretary called in Basit and told him that the preliminary interrogation reveals identity of one of the slain Uri attackers as Hafiz Ahmed, son of Feroz and resident of Dharbang, Muzaffarabad and also gives details of Pakistan-based handlers, MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

“Local villagers in the Uri sector apprehended on 21 September and handed over to Indian security forces two individuals from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who have acted as guides for terrorists and helped them infiltrate across the LOC. “Their personal particulars are – Faizal Hussain Awan, 20 years, S/o Gul Akbar Resident of Potha Jahangir, Muzaffarabad and Yasin Khursheed, 19 years, S/o Mohammed Khurshid Resident of Khiliana Kalan, Muzaffarabad,” Basit was told.

During his interrogation, Awan has deposed to the NIA that they had “guided and facilitated” the border crossing of the group that perpetrated the September 18 Uri massacre, the Foreign Secretary told him.

Revocation of Indus treaty would be ‘act of war’: Pak

Pakistan yesterday warned India that unilateral revocation of the 56-year-old Indus Waters Treaty would be treated as an “act of war” saying it could also approach the UN and the International Court of Justice if the water-sharing pact is suspended.

“It is the most successful water treaty ever conducted between two countries. Its revocation can be treated as an act of war or a hostile action against Pakistan,” the country’s top diplomat Sartaj Aziz said here.

Pakistan will also approach the UN and the International Court of Justice if India suspends the treaty, he said.

He said Pakistan is considering drawing attention of the international community on the dangers of such an action if it is considered seriously.