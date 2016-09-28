Finally, Gangapur Road is free of dangerous trees

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation has removed 202 trees, out of the total of 222 dangerous trees which were in middle of the Gangapur Road in the last 25 days and re-planted them elsewhere.

As a result, Gangapur Road, which was in discussion since last many months due to the dangerous trees, has finally become free of them. Residents of the area have expressed their satisfaction over this.

Following a petition regarding axing of dangerous trees on Gangapur Road, Dindori Road, Takali Road, Ashoka Marg, internal and outer roads filed by NMC in High Court, it permitted the removal of these trees with some terms and conditions.

As there was delay by the NMC, four persons lost their lives in accidents at various places due to these dangerous trees.

Gangapur Road alone had the highest 222 trees. Though it was expanded, it became narrow due to these trees.

In addition, following some accidents here, corporator Vikrant Mate and Vilas Shinde had conducted meetings of the residents and drew attention to this with signature drive and formation of human chain.

Recently, a dry tree fell on a two-wheeler rider, but fortunately there was no human casualty. Residents had staged agitation then on Gangapur Road.

Taking note of this, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna had decided to remove these dangerous trees from September 3 and re-plant them at other places.

In the last 25 days, 202 trees, out of the total 222 trees were removed in a joint action conducted by construction and garden department.

These trees were replanted at Takali STP, NMC land near Ramdas Swami mutt.

This work is going on under supervision of city engineer Sunil Khune, Mahesh Tiwari of the garden department, experts and forest officials as per directives of the High Court.

Now, 15 dangerous trees from ABB Circle to Manohar Nagar will be removed, informed the NMC.